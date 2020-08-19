Top Lashkar commander among 3 militants killed in 2 encounters with security forces in J-K

One militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of South Kashmir, August 19, 2020. (ANI )

Three militants including a top Lashkar commander from north Kashmir were killed in two encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

In the first encounter in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, based on specific inputs about the presence of militants in Chitragam village, security forces launched an operation in the area.

“The operation later turned into an encounter after the militants fired on a search party of the forces, who retaliated. In the ensuing exchange of fire, one militant was killed,” a senior police officer said, adding that the operation was still underway. He added that more militants could be hiding in the village.

In the second encounter in Kupwara district, two militants , including a top Lashkar commander, were killed at Ganipora Kralgund area of Handwara. The militants were hiding in orchards when encounter took place.

An army spokesman said that joint operation was launched late evening in the orchards of Ganipora. “The cordon was laid and contact established. In the firefight , two terrorists were eliminated. The operation in progress.”

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the killed Lashkar commander was Naseer ud din Lone who was involved in the killing of three CRPF jawans in Sopore in April and three CRPF jawans in Handwara in May this year.

The identity of the second militant was yet to be ascertained.