Sections
Home / India News / Top Lashkar commander among 3 militants killed in 2 encounters with security forces in J-K

Top Lashkar commander among 3 militants killed in 2 encounters with security forces in J-K

In the second encounter in Kupwara district, two militants , including a top Lashkar commander, were killed at Ganipora Kralgund area. The militants were hiding in orchards when encounter took place.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 23:27 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times Srinagar

One militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of South Kashmir, August 19, 2020. (ANI )

Three militants including a top Lashkar commander from north Kashmir were killed in two encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

In the first encounter in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, based on specific inputs about the presence of militants in Chitragam village, security forces launched an operation in the area.

“The operation later turned into an encounter after the militants fired on a search party of the forces, who retaliated. In the ensuing exchange of fire, one militant was killed,” a senior police officer said, adding that the operation was still underway. He added that more militants could be hiding in the village.

 



In the second encounter in Kupwara district, two militants , including a top Lashkar commander, were killed at Ganipora Kralgund area of Handwara. The militants were hiding in orchards when encounter took place.

An army spokesman said that joint operation was launched late evening in the orchards of Ganipora. “The cordon was laid and contact established. In the firefight , two terrorists were eliminated. The operation in progress.”

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the killed Lashkar commander was Naseer ud din Lone who was involved in the killing of three CRPF jawans in Sopore in April and three CRPF jawans in Handwara in May this year.

 

The identity of the second militant was yet to be ascertained.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Admn to calculate exact pricing for Chandigarh Housing Board’s scheme for UT employees
Aug 19, 2020 23:43 IST
Why SC ordered CBI probe in Sushant case
Aug 19, 2020 23:42 IST
Another round of India-China talks likely soon
Aug 19, 2020 23:41 IST
Govt orders withdrawal of 10k paramilitary forces from J&K
Aug 19, 2020 23:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.