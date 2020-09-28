Top Lashkar commander, involved in major attacks, gunned down in Kashmir’s Samboora

The Indian Army’s 50 Rashtriya Rifles, police and the CRPF had launched an operation in Samboora after they got information about the presence of terrorists in a house. (ANI)

Among the two terrorists killed in south Kashmir’s Samboora village in Pulwama district on Monday, one was identified as a top Lashkar commander by the police. He was active from the last five years and played a pivotal role in recruiting new terrorists.

The 20-hour long encounter came to end on Monday morning after the forces retrieved two bodies and two weapons from the encounter spot. The Indian Army’s 50 Rashtriya Rifles, police and the CRPF had launched an operation in Samboora after they got information about the presence of terrorists in a house. Though two terrorists were killed late last night, the police revealed their identities only after the bodies were recovered in the morning.

The slain terrorists were identified by the police as Ajaz Reshi and Sajjad Ahmad Sofi. Reshi, police said, was involved in series of attacks on the forces and had recruited many into militancy since 2015 when he joined the ranks as an over ground worker.

Director-General of Police Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh termed Reshi’s killing a big success for the forces. “He (Reshi) had joined militant rank and file before Burhan Wani and was the important recruiter for the Lashkar. First, he was working as an over ground worker and was involved in many attacks.”

Singh said the operation was stopped last night and resumed in the morning. “In the morning, the bodies were recovered during the search and two Ak 47 and Ak 56 rifles, besides a large quantity of arms and ammunition, were recovered from them.”

He said that Reshi was active from the last five years. “He took part in an attack at EDI Pampore in which eight forces personnel were killed. He had transported the terrorists to the spot and joined militancy thereafter. He participated in another attack which was led by him at Kadlabal, Pampore in which three army personnel were killed. He was also involved in several other attacks and recruited militants.” The DGP said that he recruited four top terrorists who were all killed in different encounters.

Singh also said that from the recent data it is evident that the graph of terrorism has come down in Kashmir, so has the fresh recruitment. He said from the last two weeks three youths were brought back and this year 24 youths have joined their families after they had left their homes.