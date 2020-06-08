Sections
Top PIB official hospitalised after ‘Covid symptoms’

While there were reports that PIB chief K S Dhatwalia went to AIIMS after being unwell, officials of the I&B ministry were not willing to confirm.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 02:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

(K S Dhatwalia/Twitter)

The Information and Broadcasting ministry on Sunday evening directed that the National Media Centre be remain closed on Monday for “extensive sanitization” amid reports that a top official got admitted to AIIMS with Covid-like symptoms.

While there were reports that PIB chief K S Dhatwalia went to AIIMS after being unwell, officials of the I&B ministry were not willing to confirm. “He was unwell and had not come for a couple of days. It is learnt that he was at AIIMS with Covid-like symptoms. The ministry has closed the National Media Centre for a day and ordered extensive sanitisation,” said a person aware of the developments

