Top quotes from PM Narendra Modi’s address at India Ideas Summit

Here are top quotes from the Prime Minister’s keynote address at the India Ideas Summit hosted by US-India Business Council.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 22:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PM Modi during his keynote address at India Ideas Summit hosted by US-India Business Council. (ANI Photo )

PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday pitched for India as global investment destination and also highlighted the role of ‘natural partners’ India and the United States in helping the world bounce back after the coronavirus pandemic.

1. Our approach to the future must primarily be a more human-centric one: PM Modi

“We all agree that the world is in need for a better future. And, it is all of us who have to collectively give shape to the future. I firmly believe that our approach to the future must primarily be a more human-centric one.”

2. Global economic resilience can be achieved by stronger domestic economic capacities: PM Modi



“Global economic resilience can be achieved by stronger domestic economic capacities. This means improved domestic capacity for manufacturing, restoring the health of the financial system and diversification of international trade.”



3. India and US are natural partners: PM Modi

“For this vision, there are few better partners than the United States of America. India and the USA are two vibrant democracies with shared values.”

4. Economic reforms have ensured increased ‘Competitiveness’, enhanced ‘Transparency’, expanded ‘Digitization’, greater ‘Innovation’ and more ‘Policy stability’: PM Modi

“During the last six years, we have made many efforts to make our economy more open and reform oriented. Reforms have ensured increased ‘Competitiveness’, enhanced ‘Transparency’, expanded ‘Digitization’, greater ‘Innovation’ and more ‘Policy stability’.”

5. India is emerging as a land of opportunities: PM Modi

“India is emerging as a land of opportunities. Let me give you one example of the tech sector. Recently, an interesting report came out in India. It said for the first time ever, there are more rural internet users than even urban internet users.”

6. India offers a combination of of openness, opportunities and options: PM Modi

“Today, there is global optimism towards India. This is because India offers a perfect combination of openness, opportunities and options. Let me elaborate. India celebrates openness in people and in governance.”

7. When the markets are open, when the opportunity is high, can optimism be far behind: PM Modi

“When the markets are open, when the opportunity is high and the options are many, can optimism be far behind! You can see the optimism when India rises in key business ratings. Particularly the Ease of Doing Business ratings of the World Bank.”

