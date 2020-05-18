Sections
Home / India News / Top UK award for India’s national hydrographer

Top UK award for India’s national hydrographer

In his role as India’s national hydrographer, Vice Admiral Badhwar has been a key member of the International Hydrographic Organisation’s capacity building sub-committee since its creation.

Updated: May 18, 2020 19:37 IST

By Hindustan Times, London, Hindustan Times London

Vice Admiral Badhwar, who joined the Indian Navy in 1982, has extensive hydrographic surveying experience, including work in the Gulfs of Kutch and Khambhat, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (hydrobharat.gov.in)

Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar has been presented the 2019 Alexander Dalrymple Award in recognition of his “outstanding contribution” to Indian hydrography and across the wider Indian Ocean region, official sources said here on Monday.

First awarded by the UK Hydrography Office (UKHO) in 2006, the award is named after the first hydrographer of the Admiralty. Recipients are selected for their efforts in raising the standards of hydrography, cartography and navigation around the world.

Vice Admiral Badhwar, who joined the Indian Navy in 1982, has extensive hydrographic surveying experience, including work in the Gulfs of Kutch and Khambhat, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands – widely recognised as some of the most challenging environments to survey in the world.

In his role as India’s national hydrographer, Vice Admiral Badhwar has been a key member of the International Hydrographic Organisation’s capacity building sub-committee since its creation. He also leads the Indian Naval Hydrographic Office’s regional capacity building programmes.



The UKHO said his contribution to the sustainable development of Indian Ocean coastal economies was recognised in 2019, when he received the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal for ‘distinguished service of an exceptional order during peacetime’.

Rear Admiral Peter Sparkes, UK’s national hydrographer, said: “Vice Admiral Badhwar is a true champion of the hydrographic profession. He has helped to unlock the economic potential of marine geospatial data and further hydrographic science in both India and the wider Indian Ocean region”.

“The important capacity building contribution of our friends and partners at the Indian Naval Hydrographic Office, who work in concert with the IHO, is helping to usher in a safer, more prosperous and more sustainable world”.

Vice Admiral Badhwar said on receiving the award: “This recognition would not have been possible without the support of my colleagues in the National Hydrographic Department, who worked tirelessly towards achieving the goals set forth by the United Nations and IHO”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Class 12 students resume preparations as CBSE declares datesheet for pending exams
May 18, 2020 20:19 IST
Baahubali producer wonders about fate of film marketing in future
May 18, 2020 20:16 IST
Job hunt turns into nightmare for 21 Nepalese youths stranded in Bengal
May 18, 2020 20:15 IST
Shararat cast to have a virtual reunion, reveals Karanvir Bohra
May 18, 2020 20:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.