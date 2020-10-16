Sections
Torrential rains continue to wreak havoc in Karnataka, CM B S Yediyurappa chairs meeting to review situation

Torrential rains continue to wreak havoc in Karnataka, CM B S Yediyurappa chairs meeting to review situation

The meeting was held throught video conferencing and was attended by district collectors, Superintendent of Police and chief executive officers of districts that have been ravaged by the relentless rains.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 16:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Vehicles sink in floodwater at Hukkeri town as heavy rainfall reported in several parts of the Karnataka. (ANI photo)

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa held a review meeting on Thursday with officials of districts affected by incessant rains and floods that have wreaked havoc in the state.

The flood situation in Karnataka remains grim with several low-lying areas submerging due to the heavy rains and release of water from dams in the state.

The chief minister said the Centre was informed about the dire situation in Karnataka. “The Centre is aware of the prevailing situation. I have just now spoken to the (Union) Home Minister who has assured us of every assistance,” he said, as quoted by PTI.

An overflowing river Bhima severely hit Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts with several villages facing flood-like situations. The water also destroyed standing crops. North Karnataka saw the worst as this is the third time the region has been hit by floods in a span of three months.

