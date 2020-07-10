Sections
Home / India News / Total lockdown in Maharashtra’s Pune from July 13-23

Only shops related to essential services will remain open.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 17:18 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A complete lockdown will be in place in Pune and neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad districts from July 13-23, the Maharashtra government announced on Friday to stem the spread of coronavirus. Only shops related to essential services will remain open, it added.

“Complete lockdown announced for Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and some parts of Rural Pune from 13th July to 23rd July. Only shops related to essential services like dairy and medical stores and hospitals will remain open,” said Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar.

Twenty two villages have been identified in rural parts of Pune district where this lockdown will be implemented, said Naval Kishore Ram, Pune district collector.

