Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Total tests in Delhi at 31-day low for a weekday; RT-PCR up

Total tests in Delhi at 31-day low for a weekday; RT-PCR up

As per the daily health bulletin of the government, 11,651 RT-PCR tests were conducted on Thursday, accounting for 23.7% of the total 49,135 tests in the city. This is the second-highest number of RT-PCR tests conducted in the city, after the 11,797 tests done on September 25.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 05:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Passengers wearing protective face masks stand in a queue on a platform to get tested for the coronavirus disease at a railway station in New Delhi. (REUTERS)

The number RT-PCR tests to detect Covid-19 saw an increase on Friday, even as the number of overall tests dipped in the city to below 50,000 for the first time on a working weekday since September 8.

As per the daily health bulletin of the government, 11,651 RT-PCR tests were conducted on Thursday, accounting for 23.7% of the total 49,135 tests in the city. This is the second-highest number of RT-PCR tests conducted in the city, after the 11,797 tests done on September 25.

The Capital added 2,860 cases of Covid-19, and 39 deaths. This took the city’s total infection tally to 303,693 and overall death toll to 5,692.

The positivity rate on Friday rose to 5.82% from 5.1% reported a day ago. On average, a positivity rate of 5.4% was reported over the week.

Though cases have reduced over the last week to 10 days, the number of daily deaths has remained between 30 and 40 for almost a month now, the data shows.

The seven-day average case fatality ratio has gone up from 0.66% on September 15 – when the number of deaths started rising – to 1.41% on Friday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

NDA’s Cabinet has no non-BJP minister now
Oct 10, 2020 05:05 IST
‘Tejashwi stabbed me in the back, Shah offered me a balm’: VIP chief Sahni
Oct 10, 2020 04:50 IST
Congress’ Bihar manifesto likely to focus on migrants, job crisis
Oct 10, 2020 05:13 IST
Donald Trump to hold first rally since Covid-19 illness in Florida on Monday
Oct 10, 2020 02:59 IST

latest news

UP man decapitates wife suspecting infidelity, walks 2km with her head
Oct 10, 2020 06:17 IST
Dhoni needs to look at other players for finisher’s role: Brian Lara
Oct 10, 2020 06:17 IST
Kim Jong Un set to show off nuclear advances in message to Trump
Oct 10, 2020 06:11 IST
Delhiwale: The mind of a rare book dealer
Oct 10, 2020 06:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.