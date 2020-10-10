Total tests in Delhi at 31-day low for a weekday; RT-PCR up

Passengers wearing protective face masks stand in a queue on a platform to get tested for the coronavirus disease at a railway station in New Delhi. (REUTERS)

The number RT-PCR tests to detect Covid-19 saw an increase on Friday, even as the number of overall tests dipped in the city to below 50,000 for the first time on a working weekday since September 8.

As per the daily health bulletin of the government, 11,651 RT-PCR tests were conducted on Thursday, accounting for 23.7% of the total 49,135 tests in the city. This is the second-highest number of RT-PCR tests conducted in the city, after the 11,797 tests done on September 25.

The Capital added 2,860 cases of Covid-19, and 39 deaths. This took the city’s total infection tally to 303,693 and overall death toll to 5,692.

The positivity rate on Friday rose to 5.82% from 5.1% reported a day ago. On average, a positivity rate of 5.4% was reported over the week.

Though cases have reduced over the last week to 10 days, the number of daily deaths has remained between 30 and 40 for almost a month now, the data shows.

The seven-day average case fatality ratio has gone up from 0.66% on September 15 – when the number of deaths started rising – to 1.41% on Friday.