Sections
Home / India News / Tough, big decisions marked Modi 2.0 first year: JP Nadda

Tough, big decisions marked Modi 2.0 first year: JP Nadda

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in its six years of tenure had corrected many “historic wrongs” and laid the foundation of a self-reliant India, which is on the road to development.

Updated: May 30, 2020 09:41 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

Nadda said Modi had given a new direction to the country’s democracy with his far-sighted policies, dedication and the spirit of team India, and people’s welfare and the country’s interest were reflected in every decision of the government. (PTI)

The first year of the Modi government’s second term is full of historic achievements, top BJP leaders said on Saturday, with party president J P Nadda asserting that it would be known for its tough and big decisions that have “changed” the country’s face.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in its six years of tenure had corrected many “historic wrongs” and laid the foundation of a self-reliant India, which is on the road to development.

“I heartily congratulate the country’s popular Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the successful one year of Modi 2.0. It has been full of historic achievements,” Shah tweeted.

Nadda said Modi had given a new direction to the country’s democracy with his far-sighted policies, dedication and the spirit of team India, and people’s welfare and the country’s interest were reflected in every decision of the government.



“I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other members of the government on the completion of the successful one year of its second term,” the BJP president said. “This year of the Modi government is full of many achievements.” “This first year of the Modi government’s second term will be known for its tough and big decisions and converting challenges into opportunities,” he said. “Modi implemented decisions which were awaited for decades. These decisions have changed the country’s face.” BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh described the government as “decisive, caring and visionary”.

India marches on converting challenges into opportunities under a dynamic leader, a responsive government and a vibrant society, he said.

Modi and his cabinet had taken oath on this day last year. PTI KR HMB

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

LIVE: India records highest single-day spike of 7,964 Covid-19 cases, 265 deaths
May 30, 2020 09:55 IST
West Bengal doctor says state shifting to Sweden model to contain coronavirus
May 30, 2020 09:53 IST
Tough, big decisions marked Modi 2.0 first year: JP Nadda
May 30, 2020 09:41 IST
Indore engages more than 5,000 personnel in identifying Covid-19 patients
May 30, 2020 09:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.