Tourism department to seek funds for Agra’s under-construction ‘Mughal Museum’

Agra’s Mughal Museum project, which will now be renamed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum, was initially to cost 141 crore when the foundation stone was laid in 2016. Now, due to various factors including GST, the cost has escalated to Rs 173 crores of which Rs 94 crores has already been released and utilized.

“The tourism department will now approach the ministry of finance for the release of funds for the remaining work to be undertaken. With release of funds, we hope the work to resume shortly,” said NG Ravi Kumar, director-general, tourism, Lucknow.

The museum was scheduled to be completed in 2017 but could not due to various reasons. The DG tourism did not elaborate much but informed that designing and construction work had been undertaken by R Com, a company engaged for the work.

“The components of the museum are yet to be finalized. It could be based on a different aspect of history and might include Braj culture besides the historical aspect of Agra and its monuments,” he said.

The upcoming museum is not being built by routine construction material including bricks, mortar, et cetera. It is based on a frame erected on pre-fabricated structures brought from Noida after being pre-cast, informed sources in the tourism department in Agra.

With changing of name, there are expectations that a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj would also be installed apart from a dedicated gallery on the life of the Maratha ruler.

“Braj culture would be highlighted and details about art craft and architecture of Agra and its monuments would also find place.” revealed sources.

Officials are not giving out much information about the museum after the name change but initially, when the museum was visualized by the then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav in 2015, the idea was to inform visitors to Agra, once the capital of Mughal empire, about the chronology of Mughal rulers, their art, weaponry, lifestyle, et cetera.

“We are not concerned with the name but the upcoming museum should have features to attract foreign tourists so that they stay overnight after visiting monuments. The museum should be lively and digital so that it does not become another Taj Museum, rarely visited by tourists,” said Rajeev Saxena, vice president of Tourism Guild of Agra.