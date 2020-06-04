Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Tourism resumes in Rajasthan with over 1400 visitors, entry fee waived for two weeks

Tourism resumes in Rajasthan with over 1400 visitors, entry fee waived for two weeks

Tourism sector is a key contributor to Rajasthan’s economy

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 18:16 IST

By Sachin Saini | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Jaipur

The reopening of tourist spots in Rajasthan has led to a slow but steady return of visitors. (HT Photo)

The tourist spots in Rajasthan are witnessing a steady flow of visitors after the reopening on June 2 with the beginning of the first phase of lockdown exit, named Unlock-1, after two months of closure due to coronavirus pandemic.

In two days, more than 1400 people have visited monuments and other tourist spots. Rajasthan has 342 protected monuments, including 18 museums; 32 of them are ticketed. However, the state government has decided not to charge any entry fee for the first 15 days after the reopening.

On the first day of reopening, cultural performances by folk artists were organized at 32 monuments to mark the resumption of activities in the tourism sector. Performances included traditional art forms like ‘Kacchi Ghodi’, ‘Kalbeliya’ dance and Shehnai rendition among others. Hawa Mahal, Jantar Mantar, Albert hall in Jaipur were among some of the chosen heritage properties for the cultural show, said Prakash Chandra Sharma, director of the department of archaeology and museum.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19



The monuments, except those falling in curfew areas, will be open on four days a week-- Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday-- for the first two weeks and social distancing protocols will have to be followed by visitors.



In the first week, tourists are allowed between 9 am and 2 pm and in the second week from 9 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm. From the third week, the monuments will open daily and 50 % discount will be offered on the ticket amount till October 31, he said.

“The department is using social media like Facebook and Twitter, where small video clips of every museum are uploaded in order to attract tourists,” he said.

The total 1433 tourists to have visited in the first two days were seen in Alwar, Jaipur, Ajmer, Chittorgarh, Pali, Kota, Jhalawar, Bikaner and Bundi.

Sharma said majority of the visitors are domestic and only a few from abroad, who visited Jantar Mantar, Nahargarh and Albert Hall.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hyderabad Open badminton cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic
Jun 04, 2020 18:28 IST
With masks, social distancing, riders keep date with World Bicycle Day
Jun 04, 2020 18:26 IST
Gauhati HC takes suo motu case against coal mining in Assam’s Dehing Patkai rainforest
Jun 04, 2020 18:25 IST
Sand artist pays tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Jun 04, 2020 18:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.