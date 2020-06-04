Tourism resumes in Rajasthan with over 1400 visitors, entry fee waived for two weeks

The reopening of tourist spots in Rajasthan has led to a slow but steady return of visitors. (HT Photo)

The tourist spots in Rajasthan are witnessing a steady flow of visitors after the reopening on June 2 with the beginning of the first phase of lockdown exit, named Unlock-1, after two months of closure due to coronavirus pandemic.

In two days, more than 1400 people have visited monuments and other tourist spots. Rajasthan has 342 protected monuments, including 18 museums; 32 of them are ticketed. However, the state government has decided not to charge any entry fee for the first 15 days after the reopening.

On the first day of reopening, cultural performances by folk artists were organized at 32 monuments to mark the resumption of activities in the tourism sector. Performances included traditional art forms like ‘Kacchi Ghodi’, ‘Kalbeliya’ dance and Shehnai rendition among others. Hawa Mahal, Jantar Mantar, Albert hall in Jaipur were among some of the chosen heritage properties for the cultural show, said Prakash Chandra Sharma, director of the department of archaeology and museum.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

The monuments, except those falling in curfew areas, will be open on four days a week-- Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday-- for the first two weeks and social distancing protocols will have to be followed by visitors.

In the first week, tourists are allowed between 9 am and 2 pm and in the second week from 9 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm. From the third week, the monuments will open daily and 50 % discount will be offered on the ticket amount till October 31, he said.

“The department is using social media like Facebook and Twitter, where small video clips of every museum are uploaded in order to attract tourists,” he said.

The total 1433 tourists to have visited in the first two days were seen in Alwar, Jaipur, Ajmer, Chittorgarh, Pali, Kota, Jhalawar, Bikaner and Bundi.

Sharma said majority of the visitors are domestic and only a few from abroad, who visited Jantar Mantar, Nahargarh and Albert Hall.