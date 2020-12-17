Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Tourism sector will thrive again in post-vaccine era: IHCL CEO

Tourism sector will thrive again in post-vaccine era: IHCL CEO

The travel and tourism sector is the worst-hit sector globally and is even in India expected to lose around USD 66 billion, Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) MD and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said while speaking at the CII Partnership Summit 2020.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 22:29 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi

Technology can help, we have to accelerate digital skills training for the youth, that will help us revive the business, though a full recovery may take 2 to 3 years, he added. (HIndustan Times | Representational image. )

Though the travel and tourism sector is most impacted by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, it will thrive again in the post-vaccine era, Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) MD and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said on Thursday.

The travel and tourism sector is the worst-hit sector globally and is even in India expected to lose around USD 66 billion, he said while speaking at the CII Partnership Summit 2020.

“Future of travel and tourism is definitely bright. It is an industry which is going to thrive, the question is how do we build the bridge between now and the next 18 to 24 months, which is the post-vaccine era,” Chhatwal said.

Speaking about the survival and revival of the sector, he said reopening of the services sector in general and tourism in particular requires the industry to be safe, attractive and economically viable for all stakeholders.

“Crisis is also an opportunity to change and we can come up with innovation on new products, services, business models so that revival is faster,” Chhatwal said.

Technology can help, we have to accelerate digital skills training for the youth, that will help us revive the business, though a full recovery may take 2 to 3 years, he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India wants further talks with China for ‘mutually acceptable solution’ to LAC standoff
by HT Correspondent
Consultation with lawyers, panchayat: What farmers are planning now
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
‘Security, stability of Indo-Pacific vital for world’: S Jaishankar
by HT Correspondent
‘Everything but effective probe’: Kerala CM asks PM to rein in central agencies
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena

latest news

EMA brings Moderna Covid-19 vaccine decision forward to Jan 6
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Farmers brave cold wave as they camp at Haryana border
by Sadia Akhtar
MCG to examine concerns over lease of Aravalli land
by Prayag Arora-Desai
Govt schools to deliver sanitary pads to girl students at residences
by Sadia Akhtar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.