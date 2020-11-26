Trade union strike cripples normal life in Kerala

An empty street in Kannur in north Kerala on Thursday during a strike called by trade unions. (HT PHOTO)

The 24-hour nationwide strike called by various trade unions in protest against the Union government’s labour policies crippled normal life in Kerala on Thursday. Other than the BJP-supported Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) all trade unions are supporting the strike.

Since the Kerala government also supported the strike it turned a forced shutdown in many parts of the state. All government offices remain closed, government vehicles were off the road and business establishments remained shut.

Many industry and trade bodies like Confederation of Indian Industry Kerala chapter and tour organisations had requested the trade unions to avoid forced shutdown but it fell on deaf ears. Many shop owners and others openly expressed their resentment saying work disruption and closure was uncalled for the wake of the dire economic condition brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The seven-point demand of 10 trade union and their feeder organisations include direct income support to workers, free ration, guaranteed employment days, scrapping of latest farm and labour laws. Except for stray incidents of stone-throwing the strike remained peaceful in the state till 10 am.