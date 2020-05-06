Sections
Home / India News / Trademark case: HT Media wins against US-based company

Trademark case: HT Media wins against US-based company

The Delhi high court observed that the firm’s bad faith could be inferred from the extortionist price quoted for the sale of the trademark and that HT’s “goodwill spills over Internationally” to other countries.

Updated: May 06, 2020 07:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Brainlink offered to sell the domain name to HT Media “at an exorbitant price” in an unsuccessful attempt, according to the case made out against the firm.

HT Media Limited, publisher of Hindustan Times,and its subsidiary Hindustan Media Ventures Limited, publisher of the Hindi-language daily Hindustan, secured relief in a trademark case against US-based Brainlink International Inc., with the Delhi high court restraining the latter from using the domain name www.hindustan.com or any other mark similar to “Hindustan and “Hindustan Times”.

In an order passed on April 28, the HC also barred Brainlink from creating any third-party rights with respect to the domain name until the next hearing. It directed the domain registrar to block the name. Brainlink admitted to not using the domain name since 2000, but had blocked it .

Brainlink offered to sell the domain name to HT Media “at an exorbitant price” in an unsuccessful attempt, according to the case made out against the firm.

The court observed that the firm’s bad faith could be inferred from the extortionist price quoted for the sale of the trademark and that HT’s “goodwill spills over Internationally” to other countries. Brainlink also filed a suit in New York Court to prevent HT from availing further legal remedies. The suit was an attempt to legitimise the alleged infringement,HT said, and made a prima facie case for an anti-suit injunction before HC.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Pulwama
May 06, 2020 07:49 IST
Scientists tell PM Modi 30 Covid-19 vaccines in different stages of development
May 06, 2020 08:26 IST
In 5 days, Covid-19 killed 526 people and affected 11,000 in India, shows data
May 06, 2020 07:55 IST
13 more BSF personnel test Covid-19 positive in Tripura, state’s tally rises to 42
May 06, 2020 08:02 IST

latest news

Record single-day 194 fatalities push India’s Covid-19 toll past 1,600
May 06, 2020 08:53 IST
Saudi Arabia orders arrest of its citizen for abusing non-Muslim Asian expat
May 06, 2020 08:54 IST
Bihar board resumes evaluation of matric answersheets from today, only 25% copies left
May 06, 2020 08:52 IST
‘Rishi Kapoor could beat any actor hollow’: Sharmila Tagore
May 06, 2020 08:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.