Sections
Home / India News / Tragic day for Kerala, says Tharoor after Air India Express flight skids off runway

Tragic day for Kerala, says Tharoor after Air India Express flight skids off runway

“Tragic day for Kerala. First the deaths in Munnar & now this: I hear both pilots have died. Hope rescue efforts will succeed in saving all the passengers,” the MP from Thiruvananthapuram tweeted soon after the news of the accident broke.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 23:02 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

One of the persons injured after an Air India Express flight skidded off a runway while landing at the Kozhikode airport is brought for treatment to the Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode, Kerala. (AP)

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday said it was a “tragic day” for Kerala after an Air India Express flight from Dubai skidded off the runway at Kozhikode airport and broke up into two, and hoped that rescue efforts will succeed in saving all the passengers.

“Tragic day for Kerala. First the deaths in Munnar & now this: I hear both pilots have died. Hope rescue efforts will succeed in saving all the passengers,” the MP from Thiruvananthapuram tweeted soon after the news of the accident broke.

Thr Air India Express flight with 191 passengers and crew skidded off the tabletop runway and fell into a 50-foot deep valley breaking up into two parts on Friday evening, police sources said.

At least two people were killed in the accident.



Many people have been rushed to nearby hospitals and the condition of some of them is said to be serious.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Six revenue officials booked for illegal registries of EWS flats
Aug 07, 2020 23:06 IST
MCG starts work on a 2.5km pipeline to prevent waterlogging on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway
Aug 07, 2020 23:05 IST
Meeting between two families to arrange marriage ends in a murder
Aug 07, 2020 23:03 IST
Ludhiana: PSOs look for alternatives as pandemic deprives them of income
Aug 07, 2020 22:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.