Trains starting today to halt at 5 stations in Uttar Pradesh

Trains starting today to halt at 5 stations in Uttar Pradesh

No other major station in the state will benefit from the move, officials said.

Updated: May 12, 2020 09:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Workers clean up train coaches as Railways prepare to partially resume passenger services from Tuesday, at the New Delhi Railway Station on May 11. (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)

At least five of the 15 pairs of special air-conditioned trains commencing on Tuesday will have stoppages at five major stations in Uttar Pradesh - Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction (formerly Mughalsarai), Prayagraj Junction, Kanpur Central, Jhansi and Agra, according to officials.

All these stations are under North Central Railway (NCR). No other major station in the state will benefit from the move.

“The maximum special trains would pass through Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, Jhansi and Agra stations of NCR. We are making adequate arrangements at the stations to facilitate train passengers. It would be ensured that the social distancing is strictly followed,” said Amit Malviya, public relations officer (PRO) of North Central Railway.

Uttar Pradesh is broadly covered by three railway zones - North Central Railway (NCR), North Eastern Railway (NER) and Northern Railway’s (NR) Lucknow Division.



Among these trains, a daily one from Howrah to New Delhi commencing on May 12 will halt at Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Prayagraj Junction and Kanpur Central station. Similarly, another train from New Delhi to Howrah, commencing on May 13 will halt at Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Prayagraj Junction and Kanpur Central.

A train from Rajendra Nagar to New Delhi, commencing on May 12, will have stoppages at Pandit DD Upadhyaya Junction, Prayagraj Junction and Kanpur Central. Another train from Dibrugarh to New Delhi, commencing on May 14, will also halt at Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhayaya Junction, Prayagraj Junction and Kanpur Central.

A bi-weekly train from New Delhi to Chennai Central, commencing on May 13 will stop at Jhansi and Agra. A train from Bilaspur to New Delhi, commencing on May 14, will have a stoppage at Jhansi.

NER and NR’s Lucknow Division said none of these trains would pass through their stations. Pankaj Kumar Singh, chief public relations officer, NER, said, “As of now there is no information about any train passing through the stations under our jurisdiction”.

