Sections
Home / India News / Trains’ suspension extended till Aug 12

Trains’ suspension extended till Aug 12

The 15 pairs of premium Rajdhani trains connecting Delhi with different parts of the country, which began on May 12, and 100 pairs of long-distance trains, which began on June 1, will continue to function.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 01:20 IST

By Anisha Dutta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Passenger trains, including express and suburban services that were earlier suspended till June 30, will not operate till August 12, according to an internal circular of the railway board on Thursday. (File photo)

Passenger trains, including express and suburban services that were earlier suspended till June 30, will not operate till August 12, according to an internal circular of the railway board on Thursday.

The 15 pairs of premium Rajdhani trains connecting Delhi with different parts of the country, which began on May 12, and 100 pairs of long-distance trains, which began on June 1, will continue to function.

“It has been decided that regular time-tabled passenger services including Mail/Express, passenger and suburban services stand cancelled up to 12.08.2020,” the railway board said in a notification.

All tickets booked for the regular time-tabled trains from July 1 to August 12, too, stood cancelled and full fares will be refunded to passengers. “It has also been decided that all the ticket booked for the regular time-tabled trains for the journey date from 01.07.20 to 12.08.20 also stand cancelled,” the circular said.



A spokesperson for the railway ministry said no trains that are presently operational have been withdrawn. Shramik Special trains, which are ferrying migrants to their hometown, too, will operate as per requirements.

“As far as running of more trains are concerned, all will be informed and bookings will be done as and when a decision is taken about them,” he added.

The railway ministry, in a notification on May 15, cancelled all trains scheduled for travel till June 30, and decided to refund the ticket fares.

Passenger train services were halted on March 22, three days before the imposition of a national lockdown on March 25 that was aimed at containing the coronavirus disease.

Freight and parcel trains have operated in the lockdown period.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Dadumajra waste processing plant: Possession to remain with Chandigarh MC
Jun 26, 2020 01:59 IST
Won’t allow sale of Coronil in Maharashtra, state home minister says
Jun 26, 2020 01:58 IST
Instead of shunting civic heads, focus on infrastructure, Opposition leader tells Maharashtra government
Jun 26, 2020 01:55 IST
Skin whitening cream ‘Fair & Lovely’ decides to drop ‘Fair’ from its name
Jun 26, 2020 01:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.