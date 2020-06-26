Trains’ suspension extended till Aug 12

Passenger trains, including express and suburban services that were earlier suspended till June 30, will not operate till August 12, according to an internal circular of the railway board on Thursday. (File photo)

The 15 pairs of premium Rajdhani trains connecting Delhi with different parts of the country, which began on May 12, and 100 pairs of long-distance trains, which began on June 1, will continue to function.

“It has been decided that regular time-tabled passenger services including Mail/Express, passenger and suburban services stand cancelled up to 12.08.2020,” the railway board said in a notification.

All tickets booked for the regular time-tabled trains from July 1 to August 12, too, stood cancelled and full fares will be refunded to passengers. “It has also been decided that all the ticket booked for the regular time-tabled trains for the journey date from 01.07.20 to 12.08.20 also stand cancelled,” the circular said.

A spokesperson for the railway ministry said no trains that are presently operational have been withdrawn. Shramik Special trains, which are ferrying migrants to their hometown, too, will operate as per requirements.

“As far as running of more trains are concerned, all will be informed and bookings will be done as and when a decision is taken about them,” he added.

The railway ministry, in a notification on May 15, cancelled all trains scheduled for travel till June 30, and decided to refund the ticket fares.

Passenger train services were halted on March 22, three days before the imposition of a national lockdown on March 25 that was aimed at containing the coronavirus disease.

Freight and parcel trains have operated in the lockdown period.