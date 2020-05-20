Sections
Trains to run from June 1 with AC, non-AC coaches, booking from tomorrow 10 am: Railways

The Railways had earlier said that these trains will be fully non-air conditioned, however, on Wednesday it said that these will have both AC and non-AC classes and fully reserved coaches.

Updated: May 20, 2020 23:10 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Harshita Singh, New Delhi

Maharashtra government, along with the Indian Railways organised a Shramik special train for migrant workers stranded in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

The Railways on Wednesday issued a list of 100 pairs of trains that it will operate from June 1, putting in operation popular trains such as Durontos, Sampark Krantis, Jan Shatabdis and Poorva Express.

While in a statement issued earlier, the Railways had said that these trains will be fully non-air conditioned, on Wednesday it said that these will have both AC and non-AC classes and fully reserved coaches.

It said the general (GS) coaches shall also have reserved seats for sitting, meaning there will be no unreserved coach in these trains.

Fare shall be as normal, it said. But second seating(2S) fare shall be charged for General (GS) coaches being reserved.



Seats will be provided to all passengers, the Railways said, adding these trains shall run from June 1 and booking will commence at 10 am on May 21.

Only online e-ticketing will be done through IRCTC website or through Mobile App, and no tickets will be booked across the reservation counter on any railway station, the Railways said. The ARP (advance reservation period) shall be maximum 30 days and RAC and wait list will be generated as per extant rules, however, waiting list ticket-holders shall not be permitted to board the train, it said.

No unreserved (UTS) tickets will be issued and no tickets will be issued onboard to any passenger during the journey, it said, adding no tatkal and premium tatkal booking shall be permitted.

