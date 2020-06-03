‘Transfer Rs 10,000 each as one-time assistance to migrant labourers’: Mamata’s appeal to Centre amid Covid-19 crisis

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged the Central government to transfer ₹10,000 each as one-time assistance to migrant labourers amid the Covid-19 crisis.

In a tweet, Banerjee said that people have been facing economic hardship of “unimaginable proportions” due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I appeal to Central Govt to transfer ₹10,000 each as one-time assistance to migrant labourers including people in unorganized sector,” her tweet read. “A portion of PM-CARES could be used for this,” she added.

On Tuesday, Banerjee said that the West Bengal government witnessed super cyclone Amphan, “the fiercest storm in our recent memory,” while fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said the devastation left behind from Amphan has been unprecedented.

“Through the resilience of Bengal and its people, along with a determined effort by GoWB machinery, we have been able to kickstart major relief and rehabilitation work for the distressed, with an immediate announcement of a ₹6250 Cr package as first tranche,” she tweeted out.

The chief minister announced that the state government has transferred funds to nearly 5 lakh affected people for repairing their homes, released crop damage assistance to 23.3 lakh farmers, apart from 2 lakh betel farmers.

“We’ve released ₹1444 Cr so far, against an initial estimate of ₹1350 Cr,” Banerjee tweeted on Tuesday.

West Bengal has reported over 6,000 coronavirus cases so far. As per the Ministry of Health, 2,410 people in the state have recovered from the disease or have been discharged from hospitals while 335 have succumbed to death.