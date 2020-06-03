Sections
Home / India News / ‘Transfer Rs 10,000 each as one-time assistance to migrant labourers’: Mamata’s appeal to Centre amid Covid-19 crisis

‘Transfer Rs 10,000 each as one-time assistance to migrant labourers’: Mamata’s appeal to Centre amid Covid-19 crisis

In a tweet, Banerjee said that people have been facing economic hardship of unimaginable proportions due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 11:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged the Central government to transfer ₹10,000 each as one-time assistance to migrant labourers amid the Covid-19 crisis.

In a tweet, Banerjee said that people have been facing economic hardship of “unimaginable proportions” due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

 Also read: Bengal Guv takes ‘strong exception’ to TMC minister for calling him as ‘BJP man’

“I appeal to Central Govt to transfer ₹10,000 each as one-time assistance to migrant labourers including people in unorganized sector,” her tweet read. “A portion of PM-CARES could be used for this,” she added.

On Tuesday, Banerjee said that the West Bengal government witnessed super cyclone Amphan, “the fiercest storm in our recent memory,” while fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.



She said the devastation left behind from Amphan has been unprecedented.

“Through the resilience of Bengal and its people, along with a determined effort by GoWB machinery, we have been able to kickstart major relief and rehabilitation work for the distressed, with an immediate announcement of a ₹6250 Cr package as first tranche,” she tweeted out.

The chief minister announced that the state government has transferred funds to nearly 5 lakh affected people for repairing their homes, released crop damage assistance to 23.3 lakh farmers, apart from 2 lakh betel farmers.

“We’ve released ₹1444 Cr so far, against an initial estimate of ₹1350 Cr,” Banerjee tweeted on Tuesday.

West Bengal has reported over 6,000 coronavirus cases so far. As per the Ministry of Health, 2,410 people in the state have recovered from the disease or have been discharged from hospitals while 335 have succumbed to death.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jharkhand: Maoists torch 11 vehicles engaged in bauxite mining in Lohardaga
Jun 03, 2020 11:55 IST
Ishaan Khatter shuts troll who questioned his Blackout Tuesday post
Jun 03, 2020 11:48 IST
Prannoy slams BAI over Arjuna Award snub, finds support from Kashyap
Jun 03, 2020 11:46 IST
Chinese and European variants of Sars-Cov-2 most prevalent in India
Jun 03, 2020 11:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.