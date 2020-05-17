‘Transformative impact’: PM Modi’s thumps up to Sitharaman’s reforms for 7 sectors in 5th and final installment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the reforms announced on Sunday will have transformative effect on some sectors.

Prime minister Narendra Modi has praised the government interventions announced by finance minister Nirmala Sithraman on Sunday while delivering the fifth and final tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore package to revive Indian economy, which is suffering the disastrous impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

PM Modi said the announced reforms will have a transformative effect on the country’s health and education sectors.

“Measures and reforms announced by the FM today will have a transformative impact on our health and education sectors,” the first part of the prime minister’s tweet said.

Sitharaman announced reforms in 7 sectors under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan envisaged by the prime minister. Her measures included increased investments in public health along with other reforms to prepare India for future pandemics. She also spoke of measures to encourage technology-driven education with equity after the worst of Coved-19 is over.

On the public health front, she announced that expenditure will be increased for investment in grass-root health institutions and for ramping up health and wellness centres in rural and urban areas. She also said that the government will set up infectious diseases hospital blocks in all districts and strengthen lab network and surveillance through Integrated Public Health Labs in all districts & at block level enabling management of pandemics by labs & public health units.

She also spoke about government’s plan for implementation of National Digital Health Blueprint under the National Digital Health Mission.

In the sphere of technology-driven education, Sitharaman said PM eVIDYA, a programme for multi-mode access to digital or online education will be launched immediately after the worst presented by coronavirus pandemic is over.

She also said that another programme named Manodarpan, aimed for psycho-social support to students, teachers and families will also be launched immediately after the country emerges from the throes of Coved-19 virus.

She also partly unveiled plans for a new national curriculum and pedagogical framework for school, early childhood and teachers. She also said the government was committed to the launch of National Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Mission by December 2020 to ensure that every child attains learning levels and outcomes in grade 5 by 2025.

Speaking of other reform measures announced today, the prime minister said the measures will boost entrepreneurship among other objectives.

“They will boost entrepreneurship, help public sector units and revitalise the village economy. Reform trajectories of the states will also get an impetus,” the second part of PM’s tweet said.

PM Modi was referring to the announcement made for enhancement of ease of doing business through IBC related measures, decriminalisation of companies act defaults, public sector enterprise policy for a new, self-reliant India and increasing borrowing limits of states from 3% to 5% for the financial year 2020-21 along with helping in state-level reforms.

The finance minister’s announcements were earlier welcomed by home minister Amit Shah, who said the steps announced by the government will “greatly boost” our rural economy and infrastructure as well as provide employment to crores of poor people and migrant workers.