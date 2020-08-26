Transit permit now no longer mandatory to enter Goa

The Goa government has withdrawn the need for transit permits for people to visit the state but the requirement for having been tested for Covid-19 either prior to departure, upon arrival and home quarantine will continue for the visitors, officials said.

Also read: Goa Congress welcomes CWC decision of Sonia Gandhi as interim party chief

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state executive committee on Tuesday. No travel permit is now required to enter Goa, officials said.

A modified health protocol now requires travellers to carry a negative test report secured 48-hours prior to entering the state and to either opt for Covid-19 testing at the cost of Rs 2,000 or for home quarantine.

The new instructions follow orders from the Union home ministry which said there shall be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods and that no separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movement.

Goa earlier made it mandatory for people wishing to visit the state to register and apply for permits, which were then verified upon arrival.

Officials said despite the easing of travel, screening protocols will continue to remain in place.