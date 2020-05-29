Travel when necessary: Indian Railways’ request to ‘vulnerable’ people after deaths on Shramik Specials

Migrants wait to get screened and register for transit buses that will ferry them to railway stations for Shramik Special trains, at Vasant Kunj in New Delhi. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)

The Indian Railways on Friday appealed to people not to travel on Shramik special trains if they are suffering from pre-existing medical conditions amid the rising number of deaths being reported on board.

At least nine passengers were reported dead on May 27 within 48 hours on board the special trains for migrant workers.

“It has been observed that some people who are availing this service have pre-existing medical conditions which aggravate the risk they face during the Covid-19 pandemic. A few unfortunate cases of deaths related to pre-existing medical conditions while travelling have happened,” the ministry of railways said in a release.

“In order to protect the vulnerable persons from Covid-19, in line with the Ministry of Home Affairs… Ministry of Railways makes an appeal that persons with co-morbidities (for example - hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, immune deficiency conditions), pregnant women, children below the age of 10 years and persons above 65 years of age may avoid travel by rail, except when it is essential,” it added.

Piyush Goyal, railways minister, also tweeted the same appeal.

“I appeal to people suffering from serious ailments, pregnant women & those above 65 years & below 10 years of age to travel only when necessary in Shramik Trains. Railway Parivaar is committed to ensuring safety of all passengers,” Goyal posted on Twitter.

Indian Railways, the ministry’s release said, is working round the clock to ensure services are provided to all the citizens who want to travel.

“But the safety of our passengers is our biggest concern. So, we seek the cooperation of all citizens in this matter. In case of any distress or emergency please do not hesitate to reach out to your railway parivaar and we will help you as always (Helpline number - 139 & 138),” it added.

The railways has been running the Shramik special trains since May 1 every day across the country and thousands of migrants have travelled back to their homes on them.