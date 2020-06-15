Travellers from Delhi, TN to undergo compulsory quarantine: Karnataka

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa also claimed the state’s Covid-19 recovery rate of 56.6 per cent was better than the national average of 51 per cent. (Photo @BSYBJP)

The Karnataka government on Monday extended compulsory institutional quarantine to those coming in from Delhi and Tamil Nadu. Earlier, it was limited to just Maharashtra.

People from the two states, Delhi and Tamil Nadu, will have to undergo institutional quarantine for a period of three days followed by 11 days of home quarantine, while those from Maharashtra will have to undergo compulsory one week institutional quarantine followed by one week of home quarantine. For people coming from states other than these three, it is two weeks of home quarantine.

This and several other decisions were taken at a review meeting chaired by chief minister BS Yediyurappa, following concerns over increase in Covid-19 cases in the state.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Karnataka CM pointed out that of the 7,000 Covid-19 positive cases registered in the state till Sunday evening 4,386 were returnees from Maharashtra and an additional 1,340 were those in contact with them. Those who had come from overseas, only 216 were tested Covid-19 positive.

“Transmission is not happening because of movement within the state but because of people returning from other states and therefore we have to take these measures to contain it,” he added.

Yediyurappa also claimed that the state was doing significantly better than the national average. He said while the state’s mortality rate was 1.2 per cent, the national average was 2.8 per cent. He also said that Karnataka had a recovery rate of 56.6 per cent against the national average of 51 per cent.

Responding to a question on reimposition of the lockdown, the CM said if anything he would appeal to the PM for further relaxations. He said that strict enforcement would be done regarding social distancing, wearing of masks and use of sanitisers to maintain hygiene. He also said that for those caught not wearing masks for a first time offence, they would be fined Rs 200.

As on Monday, the state had recorded 7,213 cases with 4,135 recoveries, 88 deaths and 2,987 active cases with Yadgiri, Kalburgi, Bangalore Urban and Raichuru accounting for bulk of the active cases.