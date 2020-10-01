Travelling to Dubai: Why Dubai has put additional checks on Indians

A man is seen through a thermal camera at Dubai International Airport amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Dubai. (File Photo) (REUTERS)

Flying to anywhere outside India at present is difficult given the Covid-19 situation across the world. Though several countries have opened their skies for international flights, there are several checks and balances. India and the UAE are part of an air bubble agreement, which allows airlines of both the countries to carry passengers. But Dubai has imposed several additional conditions on Indians flying to Dubai.

On September 18, Dubai authorities suspended all Air India Express flights temporarily for 15 days for allegedly carrying coronavirus positive patients to the UAE city twice. The ban was lifted a day after. The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority also penalised Air India Express to bear all medical and quarantine expenditures of the Covid-19 positive patients who have been ferried to Dubai.

Test from these labs not valid

The authorities in Dubai has also specified four Indian labs whose test results are not be considered valid. It has asked Air India Express to reject negative RT-PCR test reports of these labs: Suryam Lab, Jaipur; Microhealth lab, Kerala; Dr P Bhasin Pathlabs (P) Ltd in Delhi and Noble Diagnostic Centre, also in Delhi.

“The certificate must be in English, if no in Arabic. No other language certificate will be entertained,” Vistara guidelines for Dubai passengers said.

Visa rules

Tourist visa holders travelling to the UAE (Dubai and Sharjah) must ensure that the passport and related documents must have a minimum 6 months validity from the arrival date.

On September 4, Air India carried a Covid positive passenger to Dubai. The passenger had a Covid positive certificate, reports said. In August too, a similar such incident took place. The airlines, however, blamed the ground-handling agency for the lapse.