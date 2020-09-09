Tremendous growth in our bilateral ties: PM Modi after phone call with Saudi King Salman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a banquet hosted, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (PTI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the growth in India’s bilateral ties with Saudi Arabia with the crown King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Wednesday during a telephonic conversation.

The two leaders also discussed G20 and challenges being faced due to Covid pandemic.

“Spoke on phone with His Majesty @KingSalman about the important role being played by the G20 under the Saudi Presidency, including against Covid-19. We also reviewed the tremendous growth in our bilateral ties in recent years,” PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi conveyed his appreciation for King Salman for the leadership being provided by Saudi Arabia during its ongoing presidency of the G20 grouping, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The two leaders agreed that the initiatives taken at the level of the G20 had helped in promoting a coordinated response to the pandemic.

He also expressed “special thanks” for the support provided to Indian expatriates by the Saudi authorities during the pandemic.

PM Modi and the Saudi crown king expressed their satisfaction at the state of bilateral relations between India and Saudi Arabia, and committed to further strengthening cooperation in all areas, the PMO said in a statement.