Sections
Home / India News / Delhi-NCR experience earthquake of magnitude 4.7, epicentre near Gurugram

Delhi-NCR experience earthquake of magnitude 4.7, epicentre near Gurugram

Delhi witnessed the last earthquake on June 8, measuring about 2.1 on the Richter scale.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 19:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The series of earthquakes or tremors have sparked concerns that a bigger quake could strike the national capital region. (Representational Photo)

Delhi-NCR experienced an earthquake of the magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter Scale on Friday evening at 7 pm.

The epicentre of the quake was 60 km south southwest of Gurugram in Haryana, according to the National Centre of Seisomology.

The tremors were felt for a few seconds.

There has been no report of any damage to life or property so far.



It was the seventeenth quake to occur in the region in the last two months.

Delhi witnessed the last earthquake on June 8, measuring about 2.1 on the Richter scale.

The series of earthquakes or tremors have sparked concerns that a bigger quake could strike the national capital region.

Seismologists say the increased frequency does not necessarily imply that a major one may be in the offing but emphasize that monitoring the tremors is the key to being prepared. Unlike many other natural disasters, earthquakes cannot be predicted with any degree of certainty.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Life term for UK convert who plotted Sri Lanka-type blasts
Jul 03, 2020 19:29 IST
Shweta Tiwari, Hina Khan pay their respects to late Saroj Khan
Jul 03, 2020 19:27 IST
Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri posts about work, actor leaves cute comment
Jul 03, 2020 19:27 IST
Let Love Rule: Lenny Kravitz announces memoir
Jul 03, 2020 19:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.