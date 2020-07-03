Delhi-NCR experience earthquake of magnitude 4.7, epicentre near Gurugram

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The series of earthquakes or tremors have sparked concerns that a bigger quake could strike the national capital region. (Representational Photo)

Delhi-NCR experienced an earthquake of the magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter Scale on Friday evening at 7 pm.

The epicentre of the quake was 60 km south southwest of Gurugram in Haryana, according to the National Centre of Seisomology.

The tremors were felt for a few seconds.

There has been no report of any damage to life or property so far.

It was the seventeenth quake to occur in the region in the last two months.

Delhi witnessed the last earthquake on June 8, measuring about 2.1 on the Richter scale.

Seismologists say the increased frequency does not necessarily imply that a major one may be in the offing but emphasize that monitoring the tremors is the key to being prepared. Unlike many other natural disasters, earthquakes cannot be predicted with any degree of certainty.