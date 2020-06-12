Tremors felt near Assam gas blowout site

Sections
Updated: Jun 12, 2020 23:13 IST

By Utpal Parashar,

GUWAHATI:

Amidst concerns over the blowout and fire at Oil India Limited (OIL)’s natural gas well in Assam’s Tinsukia district, which claimed the lives of two firefighters earlier this week, local residents say they are now experiencing tremors that have resulted in cracks in several homes.

Residents of Natun Rongagora village, located 2.5km from the Baghjan well, which saw a blowout on May 27 and caught fire on June 9, are worried that their homes could suffer extensive damages if the tremors continue.

“There were some reports of tremors in nearby villages. OIL has contacted North East Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST) to carry out a study to see if there is any induced seismicity due to the blowout,” said an OIL release.



Nearly three dozen houses near the well have been razed because of fire. Though its spread has now been contained to the well, the initial flare burned down trees and also impacted the Maguri Motapung wetland, an important bird breeding site.

“We started experiencing tremors from Wednesday, a day after the well caught fire. That night the tremors lasted for nearly 10-12 hours and walls of several houses got cracked,” said Hiren Senapati, the president of eco-development committee of Natun Rongagora.

“The tremors have been happening intermittently now. Nearly 80% of our villagers are staying in relief camps, the rest who were in their homes are scared to live there because of the tremors...,” said Senapati.

According to villagers, the local administration visited Natun Rongagora and took stock of the damage.

“It is possible that some tremors had happened in the area close to the well, which witnessed a blowout and subsequently caught fire...

“We are in constant touch with OIL authorities. We will be sending out seismology team and equipment to try to evaluate the situation on the ground. From a scientific point of view, we are very keen to look at what are these tremors and analyse its impact,” said G Narahari Sastry, director, NEIST.

Meanwhile, efforts were underway to control the fire at the well and plug the blowout. Equipment needed for the purpose have been mobilised, a water reservoir has been dug, and the testing of pumps, engines and auxiliary equipment is under progress, said a release by OIL.

