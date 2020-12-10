Sections
Trend to bulldoze democracy, crush fundamental rights: Mamata on Human Rights Day

Every year, December 10 is observed as the Human Rights Day. It was on this day that in 1948 the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 12:52 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times Kolkata

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally in Paschim Bardhaman district of state on December 8. (File photo)

There is a big trend to crush fundamental rights and muzzle the voice of the people, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted on Thursday, Human Rights Day.

“Today is #HumanRightsDay. Nowadays, there is a big trend to bulldoze democracy, crush fundamental rights, and muzzle the voice of the people. Our government is committed to upholding #humanrights,” Banerjee tweeted.

The chief minister has, on many occasions, lashed out at the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of allegedly violating the country’s federal structure, using central agencies to scare state governments and politicians, stifling the media and forcefully suppressing any kind of protest against it.

On its part, the BJP has said that more than 100 party workers have been killed in West Bengal during Banerjee’s regime and around 1,500 party workers and supporters are languishing in jails after the TMC-led government in the state implicated them in false cases.

Meanwhile, on Human Rights Day, Banerjee, went on to say, “The GoWB has set up 19 human rights courts in the last nine and half years. It was after repeated protests and movements by me that the West Bengal #HumanRights Commission was set up in 1995. My best wishes to all.”

