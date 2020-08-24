Trial run on Indo-Bangladesh inland waterway route starts in September

During the trial run, 50 MT cement will be transported in a barge from Dhaka to Sonamura. This is the first time any kind of goods will be reaching Tripura by ship, said CM Biplab Deb. (Photo @BjpBiplab)

The trial run in the Sonamura-Daudkandi inland waterways protocol route is scheduled for the first week of September, chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb informed on Monday.

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority has given permission for the trial run of the voyage from Daundkandi (Cumilla) to Sonamura via river Gomti. The river was chosen for having sufficient water for movement of boats and small ships.

“Historical moment of Tripura! Trial Run of Ship is to be conducted in first week of September. Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority has given permission for trial run of voyage from Daundkandi (Cumilla) to Sonamura via river Gomti,” tweeted the chief minister.

During the trial run, 50 MT cement will be transported in a barge from Dhaka to Sonamura. This is the first time any kind of goods will be reaching Tripura by ship, said the CM.

He also expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shipping minister Mansukh Mandavia and Bangladesh government for their cooperation.

The Sonamura-Daudkandi route was included in the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) routes that was signed by both High Commissioner of India in Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das and shipping secretary of Bangladesh Mohammad Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury at Dhaka this May.

According to a survey conducted by the Bangladesh authorities, 89.5 kilometres out of 90 kms of the Sonamura-Daudkandi protocol route falls in Bangladesh and 500 metres in India.

Earlier last month, a floating jetty on Gomati river was launched as part of the Indo-Bangladesh international inland waterways project.

According to the plan, small boats having capacity to carry 50 tonne of goods would start moving through this route to Bangladesh with the setting up of a temporary jetty soon.