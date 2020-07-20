Tribal dies in Madhya Pradesh, family members allege harassment by forest officer

The police in Sagar said they are investigating the matter and further action will be taken after a magisterial enquiry. (Representative Photo)

Villagers in Dhana area of Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh staged a road blockade on Sunday morning and placed the dead body of a tribal on the road, the police said.

They accused a forest range officer Devesh Gautam of subjecting the tribal, Maniram Gond, to harassment in connection with a seizure case. The 40-year-old, was a resident of Didohniya village in the district, which is a part of the Bundelkhand region.

Public Works Department (PWD) minister Gopal Bhargava joined the villagers’ protest demanding FIR against the forest department officer, who allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from Gond to free his seized tractor-trolley.

After the protest of the minister, Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF), Sagar division Amit Dubey suspended Gautam for not handling the case properly. An inquiry has also been ordered for allegedly demanding bribe from the tribal.

Sagar district collector Deepak Singh also ordered a magisterial inquiry.

Gond’s younger brother Mukesh said, “The tractor-trolley of my brother was seized by forest personnel accusing him of encroaching upon forest land and promoting others in encroachment. My brother requested them not to take tractor-trolley with them as it is the time to sow seeds and he has taken a contract of farming of 5 acre land but they didn’t listen to my brother’s request. Later, forest range officer Devesh Gautam demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.”

Gond also lodged a complaint at Dhana police outpost 15 days ago.

Gond’s wife Ashok Rani, who is a sarpanch of Belai Mafi panchayat, said, “On Saturday evening, my husband requested the forest officer to free the tractor. He called him at forest range office. He went to meet the ranger Devesh Gautam with Rs 30,000, the amount he could arrange but the officer refused to accept less than Rs 1 lakh. The officer scolded him. While returning he suffered cardiac arrest and died.”

“My husband was mentally disturbed and couldn’t bear the trauma,” she added.

Talking to media, minister Bhargava said, “I requested forest officer many times to leave the tractor but he didn’t listen. I also approached district forest officer (DFO) but he also didn’t pay attention to my request. Being a minister when they are not listening to me, I can understand how they are harassing tribals. That’s why I joined the protest against the officer of forest department. Suspension is not enough, we want FIR against him.”

Meanwhile, DFO, Sagar south range MS Uika said, “Gond had encroached upon two acre forest land in Dhana range. He was sowing crop on the encroached land with tractor when the range officer Devesh Gautam seized his tractor. Minister Gopal Bhargava called me and I explained the matter to him but I was not aware that Gautam was demanding bribe.”

Sagar Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said, “Police are investigating the matter. Further action would be taken after magisterial inquiry.”