Tribal leader Jagdeo Ram Oraon dies, PM Modi expresses grief

Tribal leader and national president of Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram Jagdeo Ram Oraon died in Jashpur district on Wednesday.

Oraon was a known leader from Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, a key affiliate of Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (RSS) and a resident of Kommado village of Jashpur district. He took charge as the national president of the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram in 1994.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his grief over the death of Oraon.

“Anguished by the passing away of Shri Jagdeoram Oran Ji, President of the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram. His was a life devoted to serving the tribal communities. He was known for his kind and hardworking nature. Om Shanti,” PM tweeted.

“The sudden demise of Oraon due to heart attack is a setback for us. He has done tremendous work for the tribals of the country,” said a senior functionary of RSS in Chhattisgarh.

Senior leaders of RSS and BJP are likely to attend the last rites of Oraon, expected to take place on Thursday from 12 noon to 1 pm.

Ashram is recognised for its work towards bringing the forest dwellers to the mainstream of development. The organisation works among remote tribal villagers and operates in 36 states across the country.