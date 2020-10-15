Sections
Home / India News / Tribal woman gang-raped in south Bengal village, one arrested

Tribal woman gang-raped in south Bengal village, one arrested

This comes a month after a 19-year-old was allegedly gang-raped by four men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. The woman succumbed to her injuries in hospital days later. The incident triggered outrage across the country.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 00:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

The victim could not identify any of the miscreants since their faces were covered with towels but the police later identified one youth and arrested him. (FILE PHOTO.)

A 22-year-old tribal woman was allegedly gang-raped by two youths while two others, including a woman, stood guard late on Tuesday night in a village in south Bengal, about 100 km north of Kolkata.

“We have initiated a case based on the victim’s allegations. A tribal youth has already been arrested. A search has been initiated for the others. Investigation is going on,” said Bhaskar Mukherjee, Superintendent of Police of Purba Burdwan district.

According to the police, the woman who was staying with her in-laws, had gone out to relieve herself around 10:30 pm on Tuesday.

“She said she saw a light outside the house and went to investigate. When she found nothing and had just turned back, the miscreants attacked her from behind. She was gagged and taken to a field where she was raped by two men. According to the victim, there were four people including a woman,” a senior official said.



Though the victim could not identify any of the miscreants since their faces were covered with towels, the police later identified one youth and arrested him. He has been identified as Daktar Hembram, 24.

Around 3.00 am, the victim managed to reach home and was rushed to a hospital by villagers. She was later treated and discharged. Her husband was not at home when the incident took place.

“She said that she couldn’t see any of the miscreants as it was dark and their faces were covered. But she could make out that there was one woman in the gang,” said the victim’s mother-in-law.

This comes a month after a 19-year-old was allegedly gang-raped by four men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. The woman succumbed to her injuries in hospital days later. The incident triggered outrage across the country.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has already attacked the ruling Trinamool Congress over the incident.

“When something happens in Uttar Pradesh, TMC goes there. Will Mamata Banerjee demand a CBI probe now? Why is she silent now?” Agnimitra Paul, Bengal BJP women’s wing president said.

“Police has already started an investigation. The BJP is shouting unnecessarily. West Bengal has a woman chief minister and women are safe in West Bengal. The guilty won’t be spared,” said Prasenjit Das, TMC spokesperson of the district.

