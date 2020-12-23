Tribals in Chhattisgarh want removal of BSF camps, say land belongs to deity

Thousands of tribals from about seventy gram-panchayats started indefinite protest at Pakhanjur town against the opening of two Border Security Force (BSF) camps in Koliabeda area of ​​Kanker district on Wednesday. The tribals allege that the area falls under the Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act and permission of gram panchayat was not taken by the government before establishment of these, also that it encroaches upon the place of local tribal deities.

On December 18, these tribals protested for five days in Katgaon and Kamdera area, where camps were established on November 28 by the state government.

“We have no problem with the camps, but they are at a place where our deities reside. The camps of Katgaon and Kamdera are affecting the tribals’ faith. We are demanding that the camps should be removed from the area because it comes under the PESA Act and permission of villagers is needed,” said Lachhhu Gavade, a villager protesting in Pakhanjur.

The PESA empowers tribal communities as it protects them from displacement and alienation of land.

Another villager, Santram Markam said that we do not need camps in our area. “It is a conspiracy to damage Jal Jungle Zameen. The idea to develop a path for a iron-ore plant and to torture the tribals. The camps are to protect the plant so that iron ore can be extracted,” he said.

The villagers also submitted a memorandum to the Governor and local administration, demanding removal of the camps.

“This area is under the Fifth Schedule of the constitution and nothing can be done without the permission of the tribals. I don’t understand why the government and administration is going against the constitution. Second, we all know that most of the atrocities in these areas happen at the hands of security forces. So why more force is being pumped in by the government,” Hemlal Markam, member of zila panchayat, north Bastar, Kanker district, said.

Bastar police claimed that the Maoists are forcing the innocent tribals to protest against camps because they are losing their ground.

Senior officials said that in the year 2020, the government established 16 new base camps in the erstwhile stronghold areas of Maoists in Bastar Range. The BSF camps in Katgaon and Kamdera are among these 16 newly established camps, which they say would be a game changer for peace and development of the region.

“Out of fear of losing ground in the core area, Maoists try to misguide the local population and pressurise them to protest against the security forces. But people have started realising that the security forces are there for the well being of the native population. During camp establishment, we take care of all local sentiments and gradually bridge the gap between the security forces and the local population,” said IG Bastar Sunderaj P.

Senior officials of the BSF said that the villagers were forced to join agitation against the camps.

“We are there for the development of the tribals and since Maoist know that they will lose their ground they are forcing people to protest. The land has been given to the state government after taking care of all parameters and sentiments,” said a senior BSF official on condition of anonymity .

Kanker District Collector Chandan Kashyap said that talks with the protesters have begun and senior officials of district administration are sent to dharna spot.

“Surely people for whose ‘security’ these camps are ostensibly set up should have a say in the matter? The protesters are right in reminding the government that their land falls under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution of India and the spirit of the PESA Act of 1996 clearly gives them a right to say ‘No’ through gram sabhas,” said Bela Bhatia, a human rights activist, based in Bastar.