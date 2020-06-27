Sections
Home / India News / Tribunal to decide on compensation for deaths on Shramik trains: Railways

Tribunal to decide on compensation for deaths on Shramik trains: Railways

Hindustan Times had reported on May 30 that around 80 people have died in Shramik Special trains between May 9 and May 27, according to Railway Protection Force’s report.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 21:18 IST

By Anisha Dutta | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Railways had clarified that deaths had occurred due to pre-existing ailments and that the ministry is yet to collate the final list of deaths on board Shramik trains. (PTI photo)

Families of several migrant workers who died on board Shramik Special trains can seek compensation through the railways claim tribunal, said railway board chairman VK Yadav on Friday.

“There is a set procedure for claims and there is a railway claim tribunal. All these cases are basically referred to the railway claim tribunal and on case to case basis these claims and compensations are decided and there is a very well laid out procedure for that,” Yadav said at a virtual press conference.

Hindustan Times had reported on May 30 that around 80 people have died in Shramik Special trains between May 9 and May 27, according to Railway Protection Force’s report. The Railways had clarified that deaths had occurred due to pre-existing ailments.

The chairman also said that the ministry is yet to collate the final list of deaths on board Shramik trains.



“As far as the list is concerned, basically this is a state subject and so many states are involved and all these cases handled by state governments and they only finalise the cases so all those lists are yet to be collated...so far we haven’t been able to get the information from all the states but all the state governments are looking into those cases and they will be able to share the information only when they complete all the investigation and come out with their final report,” he said.

In an interview to HT on June 1, railway minister Piyush Goyal had said Railways has been transparent about deaths and insisted on compiling a list of them.

“Some of the stories are sought to be portrayed as if people died of hunger or starvation. I can say with confidence that no one died of hunger,” he had said, adding that in long-distance travel, some deaths occur even in normal operations.

To be clear, railways provides ex-gratia payment to victims of railway accidents under the Railway Act. The national transporter had in 2017 increased the compensation amount for the family of a deceased person to Rs 8 lakh. Compensation can also be sought under section 123 of the Act citing “untoward incident.” However, in other cases, a claim for compensation can also be sought through the railway claim tribunal.

“Ex gratia is given for railway accidents caused by railways itself due to derailment or collision or any other fault. For cases of untoward incidents involving deaths or injuries caused mostly by passengers or people themselves either by trespassing or run over or accidentally falling from a train, usually no ex-gratia is given. People can claim compensation through the railway claims tribunal,” a railway official explained.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Karnataka witnesses biggest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases; state tally at 11,923
Jun 27, 2020 22:25 IST
Stealth mode on: A Japan university is awarding a degree in ninja studies
Jun 27, 2020 22:22 IST
Kashmir’s first multiplex may be opened next year
Jun 27, 2020 22:16 IST
Bengal logs 13 deaths, 521 new Covid-19 cases take count to 16,711
Jun 27, 2020 22:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.