Tributes pour in on Jaitley’s first death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders paid respect to late Arun Jaitley on Monday on the occasion of his first death anniversary.

“On this day, last year, we lost Shri Arun Jaitleyji. I miss my friend a lot. Arunji served India diligently. His wit, intellect, legal acumen and warm personality were legendary,” PM Modi paid glowing tribute to the veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on social media.

The PM was away on a state visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on this day last year, when Jaitley had breathed his last after a prolonged illness.

The PM also shared a link of what he had said at the former Union minister’s prayer meeting last year.

The ruling BJP’s official social media handle posted a short video on the former finance minister and one of the tallest leaders of the party.

“He left us early but he also left behind indelible imprints on the Indian economy, law, governance and probity in public life. His impeccable life will serve as guiding path for the talented future generations,” the party said.

Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah remembered Jaitley as “an outstanding politician, prolific orator and a great human being who had no parallels in Indian polity” and described him as “multifaceted and a friend of friends, who will always be remembered for his towering legacy, transformative vision and devotion to nation”.

Union Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh tweeted, “Jaitleyji was a stalwart who made a big contribution towards the BJP’s growth and rise to power. He made a mark as a successful lawyer, seasoned parliamentarian and effective administrator. I offer my heartfelt tributes to him.”

Jaitley’s doting daughter Sonali Jaitley-Bakshi, who wrote a poignant article on his father for HT, posted a picture of her early childhood.

She tweeted, “Today marks one year without my father. Do I miss him? Yes. Do I miss his presence? Never, for he is always with me. I love you, dad --- thanks for everything.”

His son, Rohan, too shared old photographs and tweeted, “It’s been a year since you left us, dad @arunjaitley. In many ways, it feels like it was just yesterday. The pain is still as fresh. But so is my resolve to live by your values, principles and vision. You are always with us. So missed, so loved.”

Jaitley (66) was admitted to New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 9 after he had complained of uneasiness. He died of multiple organ failure on August 24, 2019.

Jaitley had opted out of the central government, citing his poor health condition, when the second National Democratic Alliance (NDA) dispensation, headed by PM Modi, took oath on May 30, 2019.

Kirren Rijiju, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports (Independent Charge) and Minister of State for Minority Affairs and a Member of Parliament (MP) from Arunachal Pradesh, said Jaitley was an “exceptional orator with gifted personality”.

Jaitley’s friend Swapan Dasgupta, a Presidential nominee to the Rajya Sabha, tweeted: “We miss his erudition, his sharp analysis and his amazing powers of persuasion. I miss his wicked humour, his irreverence and his loyal friendship.”