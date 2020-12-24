Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Trinamool Congress worker, supporter found dead in Bengal

Trinamool Congress worker, supporter found dead in Bengal

Local TMC leaders have claimed that Mia was murdered by BJP workers, but the BJP refuted the allegations saying that it was the result of TMC infighting.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 23:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

The body of a TMC supporter was recovered from the banks of a canal at Khanakul in Hooghly district in south Bengal, while the body of a TMC worker was found at Cooch Behar in north Bengal. (FILE PHOTO.)

A Trinamool Congress worker and a supporter were found dead in two different districts in West Bengal on Thursday.

The body of a TMC supporter was recovered from the banks of a canal at Khanakul in Hooghly district in south Bengal, while the body of a TMC worker was found at Cooch Behar in north Bengal.

The body of 70-year-old Khalek Mia was recovered from a field by the roadside at Toofanganj in Cooch Behar. He was missing on Wednesday night. A knife and a BJP flag were also found from the spot.

Local TMC leaders have claimed that Mia was murdered by BJP workers, but the BJP refuted the allegations saying that it was the result of TMC infighting.



“He was a TMC worker and had refused to attend a BJP rally. That’s why he was murdered by the BJP,” said Rabindranath Ghosh, state minister and a senior TMC leader.

“It was the result of TMC infighting. BJP is being false implicated. We want an independent investigation,” said Malati Rabha, local BJP leader.

The victim’s son Jahir Mia, however, said that his father was a TMC worker and that he was clueless about who had murdered his father.

“We have initiated a case. Further investigation is on,” said a senior police officer of Cooch Behar.

Meanwhile in Hooghly, 35-year-old Suchand Jana was found dead on the banks of a canal with bruises on his face.

“The body was sent for post-mortem examination. We are treating this as an unnatural death case till the autopsy hints at some foul play,” said a senior police officer in Hooghly district.

Neither the TMC nor the BJP raised any allegations of foul play.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak activist Karima Baloch’s family seeks investigation into her death: MEA
by HT Correspondent
India sends warship to deliver aid to Vietnam, conduct exercise in South China Sea
by HT Correspondent
Govt invites farm unions, Rahul Gandhi meets President Kovind | 10 points
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Look forward to welcoming UK prime minister Boris Johnson, says India
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Bir Devinder Singh seeks CBI probe into Mohali cyber hub project
by HT Correspondent
Flipkart gets new directors ahead of IPO
by Madhurima Nandy
19 arrested for Illegal sand mining in Mohali
by HT Correspondent
Second semester scheduled from January to May: Mumbai university
by Shreya Bhandary
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.