Sections
Home / India News / Tripura: 28-year-old, accused of raping neighbour, allegedly commits suicide

Tripura: 28-year-old, accused of raping neighbour, allegedly commits suicide

Agartala: A man (28), accused of raping his neighbour (65), allegedly died by suicide at a village in Tripura’s West District, police said on Friday.The rape-survivor’s...

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 14:46 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman,

Agartala: A man (28), accused of raping his neighbour (65), allegedly died by suicide at a village in Tripura’s West District, police said on Friday.

The rape-survivor’s son-in-law had lodged a complaint at Lefunga police station on July 22. The deceased, the father of a two-month-old baby, was absconding since July 22 until the police found him dead near his house on Thursday.

According to the complainant, the accused had raped her neighbour late at night on July 21.

“The rape-accused was absconding since the incident. We discovered his body on Thursday. His post-mortem examination is done. The rape-survivor is undergoing treatment at a hospital, but her condition is critical,” said Kirtijoy Reang, officer-in-charge, Lefunga Police Station.



The deceased had allegedly raped a minor in the village three-four years ago, though no case was lodged against him at that time.

Two separate incidents of gang-rape were also recorded in the state’s Khowai district.

In one incident, two persons were held on the charge of gang-rape of a housewife.

In the second incident, a minor was gang-raped allegedly by five persons.

No arrest has been made in this case so far, the police said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Harsh Goenka asks people to celebrate kids as heroes. Here’s why
Jul 24, 2020 15:37 IST
When a Premier League club was targeted by hackers, almost lost £1 million
Jul 24, 2020 15:37 IST
Mahindra Group takes next step in higher education with autonomous university launch
Jul 24, 2020 15:36 IST
Haryana man arrested for killing his five children in last four years: Police
Jul 24, 2020 15:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.