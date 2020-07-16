Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Tripura: Another patient dies of Covid-19, second case in July

Tripura: Another patient dies of Covid-19, second case in July

A person (38), who was suffering from an acute difficulty in breathing, was admitted to Agartala’s Gobind Ballav Pant (GBP) Hospital on Tuesday and later he tested Covid-19 positive.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 15:06 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times Agartala

Tripura has reported 2,283 Covid-19 positive cases to date, of whom 1,602 patients have recovered from their viral infection. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Tripura recorded another coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-related death on Wednesday late evening, four days after a senior citizen had succumbed to the viral infection, as the toll rose to four in the north-eastern border state, including an infected woman patient, who had died by suicide in early June.

This is the second Covid-19 related death in July.

A person (38), who was suffering from an acute difficulty in breathing, was admitted to Agartala’s Gobind Ballav Pant (GBP) Hospital on Tuesday and later he tested Covid-19 positive.

He died at the Covid-19 ward in the hospital on Wednesday late evening, a state health official said.



Earlier on July 11, a senior citizen (72) had died of Covid-19 at GBP Hospital.

In early June, a man (48) had died three days after he was found to have contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease.

A Covid-19 positive woman patient had died by suicide at GBP Hospital on June 2.

Tripura has reported 2,283 Covid-19 positive cases to date, of whom 1,602 patients have recovered from their viral infection.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Tripura: Another patient dies of Covid-19, second case in July
Jul 16, 2020 15:06 IST
Amber Heard’s former assistant testifies in support of Johnny Depp
Jul 16, 2020 15:01 IST
Call me ‘Sir’ and not ‘My Lord’, Calcutta HC Chief Justice to judiciary officers
Jul 16, 2020 15:00 IST
Despite coronavirus, 1 musical is holding auditions, online
Jul 16, 2020 14:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.