Tripura: Another patient dies of Covid-19, second case in July

Tripura has reported 2,283 Covid-19 positive cases to date, of whom 1,602 patients have recovered from their viral infection. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Tripura recorded another coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-related death on Wednesday late evening, four days after a senior citizen had succumbed to the viral infection, as the toll rose to four in the north-eastern border state, including an infected woman patient, who had died by suicide in early June.

This is the second Covid-19 related death in July.

A person (38), who was suffering from an acute difficulty in breathing, was admitted to Agartala’s Gobind Ballav Pant (GBP) Hospital on Tuesday and later he tested Covid-19 positive.

He died at the Covid-19 ward in the hospital on Wednesday late evening, a state health official said.

Earlier on July 11, a senior citizen (72) had died of Covid-19 at GBP Hospital.

In early June, a man (48) had died three days after he was found to have contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease.

A Covid-19 positive woman patient had died by suicide at GBP Hospital on June 2.

Tripura has reported 2,283 Covid-19 positive cases to date, of whom 1,602 patients have recovered from their viral infection.