Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Tripura BJP MLA, wife and personal guards test Covid-19 positive

Tripura BJP MLA, wife and personal guards test Covid-19 positive

MLA Jamatia was the first public representative in the state to be infected by the coronavirus.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 23:23 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Agartala

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb wished the BJP MLA speedy recovery from the disease. (ANI Photo/Representative use)

Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rampada Jamatia tested Covid-19 positive on Wednesday. Jamatia is the first public representative to have tested positive with coronavirus in the state.

Besides Jamatia, who is also a vice-president of the BJP, his wife and his two personal guards were, too, found to be positive for the virus infection. They are undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Jamàtia is an MLA from Bagma constituency of Gomati district in the state.

“MLA & @BJP4Tripura Vice President Shri Rampada Jamatia, his wife and his 2 PG found COVID-19 #POSITIVE. They have been admitted to CCC & a team of specialised doctors are taking care of them. I pray to Mata Tripurasundari for their speedy recovery,” chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted on Wednesday.



The state has registered a total of 3,094 Covid-19 positive cases so far, including 1,926 patients who have recovered. Eight Covid-19 patients have died in the state and another patient died by suicide.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

BJP leaders trying to topple govt, Gehlot writes to Modi
Jul 22, 2020 23:55 IST
4 men injured in 4 cases of assault in Chandigarh
Jul 22, 2020 23:55 IST
Monsoon belt receives deficient rain in July; north, central India still dry
Jul 22, 2020 23:54 IST
ED raids CM’s brother on money laundering charge, Cong hits out
Jul 22, 2020 23:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.