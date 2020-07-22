Tripura BJP MLA, wife and personal guards test Covid-19 positive

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb wished the BJP MLA speedy recovery from the disease. (ANI Photo/Representative use)

Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rampada Jamatia tested Covid-19 positive on Wednesday. Jamatia is the first public representative to have tested positive with coronavirus in the state.

Besides Jamatia, who is also a vice-president of the BJP, his wife and his two personal guards were, too, found to be positive for the virus infection. They are undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Jamàtia is an MLA from Bagma constituency of Gomati district in the state.

“MLA & @BJP4Tripura Vice President Shri Rampada Jamatia, his wife and his 2 PG found COVID-19 #POSITIVE. They have been admitted to CCC & a team of specialised doctors are taking care of them. I pray to Mata Tripurasundari for their speedy recovery,” chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted on Wednesday.

The state has registered a total of 3,094 Covid-19 positive cases so far, including 1,926 patients who have recovered. Eight Covid-19 patients have died in the state and another patient died by suicide.