Tripura BJP’s ally to hold strike for separate statehood demand

IPFT has also decided to send a delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah among others.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 13:52 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Agartala

Indigenous Peoples’ Front of Tripura (IPFT) has decided to hold a one-day long strike on October 15. (ANI File Photo/Representative use)

Ahead of the Tripura tribal areas autonomous district council

(TTAADC) polls, the ruling BJP’s alliance partner Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) will observe a one-day strike on October 15 in the autonomous district council (ADC) in support of their separate statehood demand.

Their other demands include the publication of high-powered modality committee report on socio-economic, political and cultural upgradation of the indigenous people at the earliest and enactment of 125th Schedule of the Constitution to empower ADC, informed IPFT assistant general secretary Mangal Debbarma on Wednesday.

“The strike would start from 6am on October 15. Leaders and activists of our frontal organisations would also take part in the strike,” he told the media at Agartala press club.



Also Read: Tripura scribes write to PM, home minister about CM’s statement against media

As decided in the party’s 13th central executive committee meeting on October 2, a delegation of four legislators led by tribal welfare minister and IPFT general secretary Mewar Kumar Jamatia would leave for New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi , home minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda in the second week of October to discuss their demands.

Also Read: Covid-19: Tripura High Court steps in, wants status report on recommendations of central team

When asked about the ADC polls, Mangal said that they have not taken any decision regarding the polls so far.

The 30-seated ADC was dissolved on May 17 as the polls could not be held during its tenure amidst Covid-19 pandemic. Schedule of the polls is yet to be announced.

