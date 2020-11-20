Sections
Tripura: Bru resettlement should not disturb locals, says CPI(M)

The Opposition party has urged the government to initiate a dialogue with the protesters demanding the resettlement of the refugees across the state rather than one subdivision.

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 15:45 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times Agartala

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb. (File photo)

Opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), has said the resettlement process of Bru migrants in Tripura should be ensured without hurting the interests of the local residents. It has urged the government to initiate a dialogue with the protesters demanding the resettlement of the refugees across the state rather than one subdivision.

“ The indefinite strike organised by the two local organisations against the Bru resettlement is continuing for four days at Kanchanpur sub-division. The strike has hampered normal lives there. Violent incidents also have occurred on November 17 during the strike. Both the Centre and state ruled by BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] are responsible for the situation,” CPI(M) said in a statement.

The statement said opposition parties were never consulted with before making the decision for the permanent settlement to the Brus.

Deputy chief minister Jishnu Devvarma said they know there are some objections against the resettlement. “We are looking into the matter.”

Over 32,000 Bru migrants have been living in six relief camps located in Tripura for over two decades after an ethnic clash in Mizoram in 1997.

The Centre in January signed an agreement with the governments of Tripura and Mizoram to resettle the migrants. It has sanctioned Rs600 crore package for the resettlement.

