Tripura: Class 10 and 12 postponed exams to now start from June 5

AGARTALA: Tripura government has announced fresh dates for the rest of the Class X and XII board examinations, which were disrupted because of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, from June 5.

State education minister Ratan Lal Nath told media persons at Civil Secretariat late Thursday evening that the examinations would be held between noon and 3pm.

Altogether, 27,142 candidates appeared for Class XII examinations this year, of which 8,749 examinees will sit for their unfinished tests to be held at 58 centres across the state.

On June 5, Sanskrit examination will be held, followed by economics (June 6), psychology on (June 8), Arabic and Music (June 9), Geography (June 10) and Home Management and Home Nursing and Nutrition (June 11).

“We will sanitise all the examination centres. Social distancing norms will also be strictly enforced. Only one examination centre is located in a red zone, which will be relocated,” the minister said.

Of the total 39,917 candidates for Class X, only 309 have to appear for their unfinished examinations, including Physical Science on June 5 and Life Science on the following day that will be held across 60 centres.

The Standard X and XII board examinations had started on March 2 and 3, respectively.

The minister said that private-run school authorities have been urged not to hike their monthly tuition fees because of the pandemic that has roiled economic activities. “It has come to my notice that 34 private schools have so far agreed to give relief to parents for both monthly tuition fees and school bus fares,” he added.

Tripura has 309 private schools, where around one lakh students are enrolled. About 5,000 teachers are employed in these private schools.