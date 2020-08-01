Sections
Home / India News / Tripura Covid-19 patient jumps to death from hospital’s third floor

Tripura Covid-19 patient jumps to death from hospital’s third floor

The patient from Muhuripur village in South District was admitted at the state-run hospital on Friday with poisoning symptoms. During his admission, he underwent a mandatory rapid antigen test in the hospital and he was detected Covid-19 positive.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 15:54 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times Agartala

Earlier in June, an elderly woman, a Covid-19 patient died by suicide in the GBP hospital. (HT FILE PHOTO.)

A day after a 31-year-old man tested positive for Covid-19, he jumped off a window at the Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) hospital in Agartala on Saturday.

The patient from Muhuripur village in South District was admitted at the state-run hospital on Friday with poisoning symptoms. During his admission, he underwent a mandatory rapid antigen test in the hospital and he was detected Covid-19 positive, the police said.

“After taking statements from the hospital staff and knowing the patient’s recent history of suicide attempts, it appears that he was suffering from depression due to some reasons. So far, we have not got any evidence of harassment at the hospital. Our investigation is on,” said officer in-charge of GB Police Outpost Rakesh Patoari.

A nurse in the hospital, on condition of anonymity, said that the patient was shifted to the Covid-19 ward at around 11.00 pm. Late at night, the man jumped off the building’s third floor. The doctors and paramedical staff who were on duty, started treatment as he was alive when he was found. During treatment, he died in the early hours of Saturday.



Earlier in June, an elderly woman, a Covid-19 patient died by suicide in the GBP hospital.

The state registered a total of 4,996 Covid-19 positive patients of whom 3,327 have recovered and been discharged. A total of 23 Covid-19 patients have died so far including the two who died by suicide.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PM Narendra Modi at Smart India Hackathon 2020 LIVE: PM Modi to interact with finalists today
Aug 01, 2020 16:14 IST
Cook resigns as manager of relegated Wigan Athletic
Aug 01, 2020 16:12 IST
Now, Indian expats in UAE can renew passport in just two days: Report
Aug 01, 2020 16:03 IST
Delhi HC issues show-cause notice to school for disallowing students from online classes over fee
Aug 01, 2020 16:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.