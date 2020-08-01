Tripura Covid-19 patient jumps to death from hospital’s third floor

A day after a 31-year-old man tested positive for Covid-19, he jumped off a window at the Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) hospital in Agartala on Saturday.

The patient from Muhuripur village in South District was admitted at the state-run hospital on Friday with poisoning symptoms. During his admission, he underwent a mandatory rapid antigen test in the hospital and he was detected Covid-19 positive, the police said.

“After taking statements from the hospital staff and knowing the patient’s recent history of suicide attempts, it appears that he was suffering from depression due to some reasons. So far, we have not got any evidence of harassment at the hospital. Our investigation is on,” said officer in-charge of GB Police Outpost Rakesh Patoari.

A nurse in the hospital, on condition of anonymity, said that the patient was shifted to the Covid-19 ward at around 11.00 pm. Late at night, the man jumped off the building’s third floor. The doctors and paramedical staff who were on duty, started treatment as he was alive when he was found. During treatment, he died in the early hours of Saturday.

Earlier in June, an elderly woman, a Covid-19 patient died by suicide in the GBP hospital.

The state registered a total of 4,996 Covid-19 positive patients of whom 3,327 have recovered and been discharged. A total of 23 Covid-19 patients have died so far including the two who died by suicide.