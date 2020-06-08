Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Tripura doctor involved in screening turns Covid-19 positive

Tripura doctor involved in screening turns Covid-19 positive

The doctor, a homeopathy practitioner, was posted at Akhaura Integrated Check Post in Agartala and tasked with screening stranded Indians returning from Bangladesh earlier this month.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 02:09 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times Agartala

The state has registered a total of 750 Covid-19 cases so far. 173 of these have recovered, three have migrated and one met with an unnatural death. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

A Tripura doctor tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday and a senior state health official said she was likely to be the first doctor in the state to be diagnosed with the virus.

The doctor, a homeopathy practitioner, was posted at Akhaura Integrated Check Post in Agartala and tasked with screening stranded Indians returning from Bangladesh earlier this month.

“She was with the screening team at Akhaura check post. We decided to test the doctor as she had screened stranded Indians returning from Bangladesh. The test result found her positive for the virus. She is currently admitted at Covid care centre set up at Bhagat Singh Youth hostel,” said the official mentioned above.

The state has registered a total of 750 Covid-19 cases so far. 173 of these have recovered, three have migrated and one met with an unnatural death.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhiwale: This week of Amir Khusro
Jun 08, 2020 02:47 IST
‘Covid-19 has certainly been a rejuvenating balm for planet’
Jun 08, 2020 02:43 IST
Top PIB official hospitalised after ‘Covid symptoms’
Jun 08, 2020 02:40 IST
Tripura doctor involved in screening turns Covid-19 positive
Jun 08, 2020 02:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.