Tripura govt considering to hold assembly session outdoors in view of Covid crisis

Tripura on Saturday registered 280 new coronavirus cases, pushing the state’s tally to 8,389, a senior health department official said.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 22:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Tripura law minister Ratan Lal Nath said that assembly sessions in many states such as Assam were held outside the assembly building. (ANI file photo)

Tripura law minister Ratan Lal Nath on Saturday said that the state government is considering to hold its assembly session at a park here due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The session is scheduled in the third week of September and it will be difficult to maintain social distancing in the assembly house, said Nath who paid a visit to the Heritage Park.

The law minister said that assembly sessions in many states such as Assam were held outside the assembly building. However, the final decision on holding the assembly session in the open is yet to be taken, he added.

Tripura on Saturday registered 280 new coronavirus cases, pushing the state’s tally to 8,389, a senior health department official said. The total cases include 2,240 active cases, 6,061 recoveries and 70 deaths. Nearly 238,000 samples have been collected for Covid-19 testing so far.



Tripura’s budget session, which started on March 20 was cut short by two days due to the pandemic and was called off soon after the budget was passed in the assembly.

(With inputs from PTI)

