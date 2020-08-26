Sections
Home / India News / Tripura handing out Swami Vivekananda’s books to Covid-19 patients for ‘mental toughness’

Tripura handing out Swami Vivekananda’s books to Covid-19 patients for ‘mental toughness’

Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb said he wanted Covid patients to get inspired by Swami Vivekananda’s thoughts while recovering from the disease.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 15:49 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Agartala

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb wrote a Facebook post in support of his government’s move. (PTI Photo)

In order to keep Covid-19 patients mentally strong and motivated, the Tripura government has started distributing books written on Swami Vivekananda to them.

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb handed over a few books on Swami Vivekananda to the medical superintendent of Tripura Medical College and also to the in-charge of Hapania Covid Care centre in Agartala.

“To keep the Covid 19 patients motivated and mentally strong, we have decided to distribute books written on Swami Vivekananda to every Covid patient so that they can read these books and get inspired by his thoughts. It is very important to stay calm and energetic when we are fighting against Covid-19,” Deb wrote on his Facebook on Tuesday.

Also Read: India’s Covid-19 tally over 3.2 million, recovery rate rises to 76.29%



The state has recorded a total of 9,213 Covid-19 cases so far and 6,574 patients have recovered. Till now, 83 patients have succumbed to the disease and two others have died by suicide.



The state health experts recently said that the 9-10% Covid-19 positivity rate in the state suggests the possibility of it spreading in the communities in the next few weeks. With a hike in such cases, the government would conduct antibody tests in the state from September 15 so that they could start plasma therapy for the Covid patients.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Nine-year-old girl found murdered, rape suspected
Aug 26, 2020 17:17 IST
Meet Gundeep Singh Grover, an unstoppable entrepreneur and benchmark setter for digital media
Aug 26, 2020 17:15 IST
Uttarakhand BJP to form committee to strengthen cadre at grassroots level
Aug 26, 2020 17:12 IST
Plea in Delhi High Court against procedure to appoint National Law University VC
Aug 26, 2020 17:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.