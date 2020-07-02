Sections
Tripura intern doctors protest over non-payment of stipends

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 08:34 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Agartala

The interns are given a stipend of nearly Rs. 18,000 as per the regulations. (ANI)

While Tripura was observing World Doctors’ Day on Wednesday, nearly 90 intern doctors of Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) protested over non-payment of their stipends for the past two months.

The protest ended in the evening after medical superintendent Dr Debasish Roy, including other medical officials, assured to solve the issue within a week.

The interns are given a stipend of nearly Rs. 18,000 as per the regulations.

“This is unfortunate that we were not paid our stipend even after working for 16 hours or beyond in the hospital. After we protested, we have been assured redressal to our problem,” said a medical intern.



Dr Roy said, “ It takes time to process the first stipends and they have joined as interns recently. We have talked to them and assured that their stipends would be credited to their bank accounts within a week. The health services are also normal now.”

