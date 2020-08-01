Tripura IPFT legislator tests Covid-19 positive

Sections
Dhananjoy Tripura was elected legislator from the Raima Assembly constituency in Dhalai district in 2018. IPFT is an alliance partner of the state’s ruling BJP.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 21:41 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times Agartala

Tripura has so far recorded a total of 4,996 Covid-19 positive patients of whom 3,327 have recovered. (HT PHOTO.)

An Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) MLA tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. He is the second legislator from the state to have been infected with the virus.

BJP legislator Ramapada Jamatia and his wife and two of his personal guards had tested Covid-19 positive on July 22. Both Jamatia and his wife tested negative on Saturday and were discharged from the hospital.

Tripura has so far recorded a total of 4,996 Covid-19 positive patients of whom 3,327 have recovered. A total of 21 Covid-19 patients have died and two other patients died by suicide, according to the Health Department’s report.



