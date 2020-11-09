Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Tripura issues Diwali guidelines, bans bursting of firecrackers

Tripura issues Diwali guidelines, bans bursting of firecrackers

The guideline also made social distancing, wearing face masks mandatory for the puja committee members and the visitors during the celebration

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 16:57 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times Agartala

Representational Image. (File photo)

With Diwali around the corner, the Tripura government has issued guidelines, including a ban on bursting firecrackers, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The set of 18 guidelines issued by chief secretary Manoj Kumar make social distancing, face masks mandatory for puja committee members and visitors. As Kali Puja is organised during Diwali, the guidelines said that the idol cannot be over five feet tall.

In order to avoid crowds at the pandals, the government has ordered that they be kept open and has prohibited fairs and cultural programmes in front of the pandals. Puja organisers have also been asked to bring idols to pandals without any kind of procession.

At least five visitors would be allowed to visit the pandal at a time and they need to stand at a metre’s distance from the pandal. The club organisers have been asked to sanitise the pandals three times on the day of puja and make hand sanitisers and face masks readily available near the pandal.

Those who are organising Kali puja at homes can invite 15-20 guests. The government would set different guideline for puja at Tripuradundari temple in Udaipur, 50 kilometres from Agartala. Tripuradundari is one of the 51 Hindu Shaktipeethas or holy shrines.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment to suicide case
Nov 09, 2020 15:25 IST
India, Maldives discuss ways to boost economic recovery
Nov 09, 2020 16:26 IST
Virat Kohli to return from Australia after first Test: BCCI
Nov 09, 2020 16:43 IST
EC increases vote-counting stations in Bihar to ensure social distancing
Nov 09, 2020 15:01 IST

latest news

Most humans are vulnerable to type 2 diabetes, finds study
Nov 09, 2020 16:57 IST
Farmers continue protest at railway station parking in Sangrur, Barnala
Nov 09, 2020 16:57 IST
Tripura issues Diwali guidelines, bans bursting of firecrackers
Nov 09, 2020 16:57 IST
Rs 700 crore worth international project to transform 3000 Uttarakhand schools
Nov 09, 2020 16:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.