Tripura launches Whatsapp number to register corruption complaints

The state government assured to take action against their complaints within 24 hours without revealing the complainants’ identities.

Updated: May 05, 2020 20:53 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times Agartala

FILE PHOTO: WhatsApp and Facebook messenger icons are seen on an iPhone in Manchester, Britain, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo (REUTERS)

The Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government on Tuesday launched a Whatsapp number where the people could lodge their complaints regarding any corruption. This came almost two weeks after former Health Minister of Tripura Sudip Roy Barman raised an allegation of embezzlement of government funds to purchase kits to prevent Covid-19.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb took to his Twitter saying , “ Our aim is Zero tolerance policy against corruption. To bring more transparency in Governance, we are launching a Whatsaap no : 8794534501, where you can complain with evidence regarding any corruption and we will take action within 24 hours. Your identity will be kept secret.”

After coming to power in 2018 for the first time in Tripura, the BJP-IPFT government announced zero tolerance to corruption.



Roy Barman wrote to chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on April 23 regarding the alleged corruption, estimated to be around Rs. 39.28 lakh.

After two days, reacting to the former minister’s allegation of misappropriation of funds, the state government removed the then secretary of Health Department Dr. Debasish Basu and National Health Mission director Aditi Majumder from their positions.

They also constituted an inquiry committee comprising of two members to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

